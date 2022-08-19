Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$155.00 to C$142.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Monday.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $91.25 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $144.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

