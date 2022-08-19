Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $6.81

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.48. Latham Group shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1,757 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $732 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

