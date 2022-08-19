LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
LAVA Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
