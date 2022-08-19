Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $102.47 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.