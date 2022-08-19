Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $503.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.13 and its 200 day moving average is $495.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.