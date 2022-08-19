LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading Down 9.6%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 34,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,122,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

