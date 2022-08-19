LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 6,890 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

