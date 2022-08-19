Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.25

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 84639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Lenovo Group Cuts Dividend

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

