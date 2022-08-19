LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LENSAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. LENSAR has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.98.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 63.71% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 107,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LENSAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 296,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in LENSAR by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

