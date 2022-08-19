LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LENSAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. LENSAR has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.98.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 63.71% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
