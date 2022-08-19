LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LENSAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNSR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. LENSAR has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.98.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 63.71% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LENSAR Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 949,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 107,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LENSAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 296,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in LENSAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in LENSAR by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

