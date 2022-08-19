LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 7,478 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,586,172. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

