LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,715. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

