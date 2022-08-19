LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1,591.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.69.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CRWD traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

