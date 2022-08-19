LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.99 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.45. 21,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,891. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.27. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

