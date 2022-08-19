LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 555.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,456,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,234,000 after acquiring an additional 149,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. 80,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

