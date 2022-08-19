LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,700 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

