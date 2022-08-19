LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,240 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $11.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,763. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

