LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 114,472 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,000. Newmont accounts for 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 219,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.85. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

