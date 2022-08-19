LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,146 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 287,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

