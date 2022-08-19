LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 6,043 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229 in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,575. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.