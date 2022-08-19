LGT Group Foundation Acquires 5,526 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.50. 18,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

