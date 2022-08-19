LGT Group Foundation Buys 62,350 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $94.87. 130,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

