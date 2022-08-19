LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after purchasing an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.32. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $2,272,489 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

