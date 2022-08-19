LGT Group Foundation Has $16.43 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. 33,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.81.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.