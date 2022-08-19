LGT Group Foundation Has $26.01 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 164,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

