LGT Group Foundation Has $38.88 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 345,432 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. 197,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

