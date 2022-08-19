LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,253 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 772.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,565. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

