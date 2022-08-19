LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Align Technology by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.