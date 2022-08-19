LHT Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,387.86 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $63,387.86 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008716 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.