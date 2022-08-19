Liberty Broadband Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.