Liberty Broadband Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Shares of LBRDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 1,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44.
