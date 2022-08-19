Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,540. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $138,759,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

