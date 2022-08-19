Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Up to $114.68

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.68, but opened at $117.66. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 3,071 shares changing hands.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 881,341 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $138,759,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

