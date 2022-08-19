Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,948.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $973,534.78 and approximately $111,948.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00255177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002308 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

