Limestone Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Limestone Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

About Limestone Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.