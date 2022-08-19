Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $226,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. 20,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.73. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.