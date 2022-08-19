Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

