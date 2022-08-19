LiquidApps Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $498.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $565,313.65 and $498.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00065514 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

