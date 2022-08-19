Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $101,904.80 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 2.1 %

LQDT stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $705.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

About Liquidity Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

