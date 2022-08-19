Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CTO Sells $724,294.06 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $724,294.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,927.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 113,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,218. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $705.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

