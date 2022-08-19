Liquity (LQTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $81.06 million and $1.28 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Liquity Coin Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,464,222 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
