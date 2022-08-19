Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $911.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00863774 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.47 or 1.00022281 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000248 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 764,151,731 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

