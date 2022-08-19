Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells $49,710.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.14 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.