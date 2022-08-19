Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,519.00

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,519 ($54.60) and last traded at GBX 4,519 ($54.60), with a volume of 153710875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.72 ($0.55).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.09 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

