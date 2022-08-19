Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $169.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

