Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

