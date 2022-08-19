Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.