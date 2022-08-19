Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.42.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.