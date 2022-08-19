Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.51 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.10-$13.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.15.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,598. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average of $202.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.