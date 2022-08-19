LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LSI Industries Stock Up 8.0 %

LYTS stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $8.57.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI Industries Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

