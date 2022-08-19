Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.72 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.92.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,486. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

