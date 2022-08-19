LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
LumiraDx Trading Down 20.0 %
NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
