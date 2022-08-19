LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

